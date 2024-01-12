Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): A 14-year-old girl staying in a hostel on Thursday gave birth to a baby boy at a local hospital. However, questions have come up vis-a-vis the reason behind the incident.

The class 9 student went to the Bagepalli Taluka government hospital with her mother complaining of stomach pain and got an injection. Subsequently, she again came to the hospital, saying that she had stomach pain, and she was treated again.

Thereafter, she experienced labour pain and was declared pregnant. According to sources, she gave birth to a 2.2 kg-baby boy, and the he is healthy. The mother and child have been transferred to the district hospital for further care, doctors confirmed.

In this regard, a question has been raised about whether the parents, hostel supervisor and school teachers did not notice the changes in the girl's body until she gave birth.

Tumakur Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prabhu has issued an order suspending Tumakur Social Welfare Department Grade One Assistant Director Shivanna and Hostel Warden Nivedita in this case.