Devbhumi Dwarka: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 30-feet-deep borewell in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, died at a hospital where she was rushed in an unconscious state after being rescued, officials said on Tuesday.

The toddler fell into the open borewell located in Ran village at around 1 pm on Monday. She was taken out of the borewell in an unconscious condition at around 9.50 pm and rushed to a hospital in Jam Khambhalia town for treatment, they said. She died in the hospital at night, authorities at the medical facility said.

Officials said that the girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town.

"The girl was brought here today between 10:00 pm and 10:15 pm, and when she reached here, she was already dead. She died on her way to the hospital," Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Ketan Bharti said. "We had sent our paediatrics student, who was treating the toddler after she was taken out of the borewell, but she died on her way," he added.

RMO Bharti further said that the cause of the death of the child is asphyxia (also known as suffocation or asphyxiation), as she died due to lack of oxygen. "The post-mortem examination has been done, and the final cause of death will be given after getting the final reports of the post-mortem," said Dr. Ketan Bharti.

Personnel of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue operation of the girl. An NDRF official on Monday said that to rescue the girl, her hand was locked with a rope and an L-shaped hook was deployed to provide stability. Parallel digging was also carried out, he added. Soon after she was brought out of the borewell, an ambulance rushed her to a government hospital in Jam Khambhalia.