Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat) : A 3-year-old girl, who fell 30 feet into a borewell in Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat on Monday, was rescued within eight hours of the incident. While playing in Ran village, the girl fell into the 100-feet deep borewell around 1 pm. The girl was saved by a joint operation of NDRF, SDRF and army personnel. The girl has now been taken to the hospital by ambulance.

When the locals came to know about it, they ran and informed the local government officials who immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operations. Oxygen was sent to the borewell from 108 ambulances. Also, the girl was tied with a rope and dragged for 15 feet.

When the fire department was informed about the incident, the fire brigade, 108 ambulance and a team of doctors reached the spot. The fire department staff found out that the girl was estimated to be trapped at a depth of 25 to 35 feet.