BABY GIRL WEIGHING JUST 750 GRAMS GOT NEW LEASE OF LIFE AFTER 53 DAY TREATMENT

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A baby girl born over seven months ago in Umaid Hospital here has got a fresh lease of life due to the hard work of doctors and nurses.

The baby girl, which was weighing 750 grams at the time of birth, was discharged on Tuesday, the 54th day, when her weight increased to 2.25 kg. The baby girl was kept in the incubator. Her family members did not spend a single rupee for her treatment as it was done under the 'Chirnjeevi' scheme.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Afzal Hakim said a large number of pre-mature children come to the hospital. "It is very challenging to save a newborn less than seven-months old. Apart from efforts of the doctors and nurses, the will power of parents is also important. The treatment team included Dr. JP Soni, Dr. Harish Maurya, Dr. Nitesh and resident doctors and nurses of the pediatrics department," Dr Hazim added.

Dr. JP Soni said the baby girl was brought to the hospital on November 17. "Sonography of her lungs was done, which revealed that the child was very weak. We also found a problem in her brain and treated her accordingly. The girl was put on ventilator. Slowly, she was given milk through a tube. We stopped the antibiotics on the 14th day," revealed Dr JP Soni.

"After this, her weight was monitored every day. After 47 days, when the weight crossed one and a half kilos, milk was started with a spoon. In the last 53 days, there were many such occasions when the situations became challenging. It is quite challenging to save children born after seven months in such a short period," added Dr. JP Soni.

Dr. Soni said the baby girl's mother all the instructions of the doctors. "When her condition improved a bit, the mother was called every two hours to breast-feed," he added. Lalita Solanki, nursing in-charge said everyone worked hard day and night for this girl. Dr. Harish Maurya said the girl's will to live inspired everyone.