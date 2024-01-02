Banswara (Rajasthan) : A minor girl resident of Pratapgarh district, who was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in the city for treatment on Monday, died during treatment. She was found to be pregnant and gave birth to a child. Her child also died along with her. Pratapgarh's Additional SP Hrishikesh Meena said that a case has been registered in this matter on the charges of rape.

The Additional SP said that a 17-year-old minor girl was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Monday and during treatment, instead of improving, her health deteriorated further leading to her death early today. The doctor said that she was pregnant and the child who was born also died. On receiving the information, the Pratapgarh police initiated action in this entire matter.

Action will be taken as per law:- The Additional SP said that the 17-year-old minor was living in a rented room and was pursuing a nursing course. She was said to be 8 months pregnant and was admitted to the hospital yesterday. This matter is being investigated further and action will be taken as per law, the Additional SP said. The post-mortem of both the deceased mother and child has been done and the dead bodies have been handed over to the relatives.