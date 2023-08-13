Huge participation in Tiranga Rally 'big answer' to those who claimed none would pick up Tri-colour in Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the massive participation in the Tiranga Rally in Srinagar is 'a big reply' to those, who once claimed none would pick up the Tri-colour if Article 370 was revoked.

"Tiranga in every hand today and the great enthusiasm in the rally is what every Kashmiri yearned for. Huge participation in the rally today is a big reply to those who once claimed that none in the Valley would pick up the Tri-colour (if Article 370 was rolled back),” Sinha said while leading the 'Tiranga rally' from Botanical Garden here. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary AK Mehta.

Speaking to reporters, the LG said that it is a proud moment to see not just officials from the administration and the police officers but a large number of Srinagarites (taking part in the rally). Asked how he sees the change, he said that people have understood their responsibility to be part of the change and show respect to the Tiranga.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that a massive participation of locals in the Tiranga yatra is a welcome development. Replying to a query about the situation in Kashmir, he said that the overall situation is very peaceful on all fronts. "But efforts are still on from across to misguide the youth through social media. The number of terrorists is minuscule,” he said, adding that this year successful operations were conducted on the Line of Control in which many infiltrators were killed. “Majority of infiltration bids were foiled this year,” the top police official added.

