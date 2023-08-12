JAMMU AND KASHMIR CRPF JAWAN DIES OF SUICIDE IN AWANTIPORA

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, posted in Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly died by suicide at Awantipora, police said on Saturday. They said that the incident took place post midnight on Friday.

A senior police official said that around 1.55 am gunshots were heard near the SAIL Chersoo. "After assessing everything a Jawan of 112 Battalion of the CRPF namely Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead in a pool of blood," he said. The official added that the Jawan took the extreme step by shooting himself with his service weapon.

Also read: 1st-year student dies in Jadavpur University hostel

He said that the medico-legal formalities were completed and inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC (the Code of Criminal Procedure) have been initiated. According to the top police official, the apparent cause of death is suicide. "We are probing the matter and everything would be revealed after investigation," the official added.

The deceased Jawan was a resident of Dhegadih village in Giridh district of Jharkhand. Police said that after post-mortem, his body will be taken to his village in Jharkhand and then will be handed over to his kin.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Also read: 56,014 medical students died by suicide in last five years: Health Ministry