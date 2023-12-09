HARYANA MISCREANTS OPEN FIRE AT DALIT GROOM WHILE RIDING HORSE

Faridabad (Haryana): Miscreants opened fire at a Dalit groom while he was riding a horse late on Friday night, police said. The incident took place at the Tigaon Housing Board Colony here. A girl, who was standing nearby, sustained bullet injury. She has been admitted to a local hospital, a senior police official said, adding the miscreants fled from the spot.

Due to this, the girl standing nearby got shot in the leg. The treatment of the injured is continuing in the hospital. After firing the accused fled from the spot, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajesh Lohan.

It is understood that the incident took place when the marriage procession was going to a local temple. "The miscreants first stopped the procession and abused the Dalit groom. They then fired at the groom," added ACP Rajesh Lohan.

According to police, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard. ACP Rajesh Lohan further said several cases were already registered against the accused. "The accused would be soon held," added the senior police official. Meanwhile, Jagdish, the father of the injured girl, claimed that his daughter was watching the wedding procession.