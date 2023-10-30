CELEBRATORY FIRING DELHI COURT ORDERS FRAMING OF CHARGES AGAINST EX BIHAR MLA RAJU SINGH OTHERS

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday ordered the framing of charges against former Bihar MLA Raju Singh, his wife and two others in a case of celebratory firing during a New Year's Eve party at a farmhouse here in which a woman died.

"The act of accused Raju Singh in firing from his licensed pistol at the New Year's party shows that he had the knowledge that firing in a crowded party may cause the death of some person. Therefore, accused Raju Singh is prima facie liable to be charged under section 304 (Part II) of the IPC and under section 30 of the Arms Act," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said.

The judge also ordered the framing of charges for the destruction of evidence against Raju Singh's wife Ranu Singh and his associates Ramendra Singh and Rana Rajesh Singh. He said there were prima facie materials on record to frame charges against Ramendra Singh and Rana Rajesh Singh under sections 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and against Renu Singh under section 201 of the IPC.