MAN BOOKED FOR MAKING HOAX CALL TO COPS ABOUT FIRING IN PALGHAR

Palghar: An offence has been registered against a man who allegedly made a hoax call to the police claiming to have been injured in a firing in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The district rural police on Sunday registered an offence under sections 177 (furnishing false information to a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Sanjay Surve, a resident of Wada, the official said.

The accused allegedly called the emergency helpline number 112 on Saturday afternoon, informing the Wada police station that a man had shot and injured him and that he needed police assistance, he said. A team of four officers and 15 police personnel rushed to the spot mentioned by the caller and found that no such firing had taken place, the official said. The accused has not revealed the reason for making the call, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case.