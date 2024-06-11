Hyderabad to Witness Boom in Commercial Real Estate | ANAROCK Explains Why

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad real estate market will be significantly affected by the outcomes of the recent general election. On the back of a strong political comeback, there is likely to be greater emphasis on infrastructure and pro-business policies.

This will draw in more IT firms and other industries, increasing the demand for commercial real estate. Fresh development initiatives and improved connectivity may draw additional investment to remote locations, a report released by ANAROCK Research today said.

According to ANAROCK Research, Hyderabad's residential market has exhibited robust growth between 2021 and Q1 2024, with approximately 218,800 new residential units launched and 154,300 units sold. 2023 witnessed a peak in activity, recording nearly 76,300 units launched and 61,700 units sold. This represents a significant increase of 48% and 143% respectively, compared to figures from 2021.

Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Group, says, “Property values in Hyderabad also saw a substantial rise between 2021 and Q1 2024. On average, prices appreciated by 45%, reaching INR 6,350/sqft in Q1 2024 from INR 4,372/sqft in 2021.”

West Hyderabad, the zone with the highest concentration of office spaces, has seen even stronger growth. “Average residential capital values in this region have increased by 52% in the same period. The average price per square foot stands at Rs 7,200,” says Thakur. Land prices have appreciated by over 30% in the last three years and have contributed significantly to the price hikes.”.

Avg. Property Prices in Key Hyderabad Micro-markets

Micro Markets 2021 (INR/sqft) 2022 (INR/sqft) 2023 (INR/sqft) Q1 2024 (INR/sqft) Price Movement (Q1 2024 Vs 2021) Gachibowli 5,010 5,430 6,700 7,600 52% Kondapur 4,866 5,210 6,600 7,300 50% Miyapur 4,381 4,680 5,600 6,000 37%

Source: ANAROCK Research

The peoples’ mandate in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with a large majority and an important ally at the Centre may lead to moderation of real estate growth in Hyderabad. Land prices in Hyderabad have appreciated by over 30% in the last 3 years. This had influenced price rises across asset classes in the city.

Conceivably, the volume of residential real estate launches in the city may also rationalize as investors and buyers scout for competitive opportunities in Andhra Pradesh - which is expected to witness a surge in development along the new growth corridors.

Andhra Pradesh's potential development can be a double-edged sword for Hyderabad real estate. However, the overall impact is likely to be positive as Andhra Pradesh's growth could spark a ripple effect, attracting businesses and investors to the entire region.

This could lead to increased demand for office and commercial space in Hyderabad, especially along key corridors like the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. This area is already being primed for development with infrastructure projects and industrial parks, making it a potential growth engine for Hyderabad real estate.

While the outlook is promising, there are challenges. Some out-migration of businesses or residents to Andhra Pradesh is possible, especially if AP offers lucrative incentives. This could draw some investments away from Hyderabad, leading to a temporary correction in Hyderabad's real estate prices and a potential dip in the commercial real estate market.

However, the presence of a large talent pool and developed infrastructure of the city, with enhanced connectivity, could make it difficult for companies to venture into a new state in the short term. While Hyderabad's established infrastructure, strong IT base, and cosmopolitan character are unlikely to diminish significantly, the impact on the city’s real estate market will be influenced by how development unfolds in Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad is the nearest mega cosmopolitan centre for both the states, and this makes it an attractive destination for the population of the neighbouring cities and towns. It is a preferred location for the people from Andhra Pradesh, as the city offers opportunities for higher education, employment, entertainment, advanced healthcare needs and shopping for special occasions.

It is therefore not surprising that there is a significant influx of housing buyers from the adjoining state. Hyderabad's real estate boom has strong fundamentals driving it. The city's IT-ITeS sector, infrastructure development, and overall business ecosystem are likely to sustain demand for quality housing and commercial spaces.

The city’s economic activities are well diversified and not limited only to the services sector. There are equally strong and able industrial, manufacturing and logistics sectors along with healthcare and education that drive the demand for real estate in the city.

Property price appreciation might be moderate going forward. However, a drastic decline seems unlikely, given the strong underlying demand. Overall, the long-term outlook for Hyderabad's real estate market remains positive. Nevertheless, national market trends and the evolving situation in Andhra Pradesh bear watching.

Mr N Chandrababu Naidu has already proved his mettle in developing Hyderabad as a major city with world-class infrastructure and was successful in attracting major IT-ITeS, pharmaceutical and industrial companies to the state. This has been instrumental in generating employment and attracting talent from across the country, thus also spurring rapid real estate development.

Now, the recently concluded election mandate has renewed the prospects of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

While this dream project was shelved by the previous government, there are now very distinct possibilities of its revival. However, development of a new capital city and the massive eco-system it entails is a task of epic proportions. Despite all political will and support, it will take time to fructify - and to emerge as real competition to Hyderabad.