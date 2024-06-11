'Ghalat Hua...Bohot Ghalat': Alia Bhatt, Atlee, Hina Khan React to Reasi Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt strongly condemned the assault on pilgrims in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi. Joining in the condemnation were filmmaker Atlee and actor Hina Khan. For those not in the know, a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi came under attack on Sunday, June 9. Following this horrific incident, which has been labeled as a terror attack, Alia Bhatt, Atlee, and Hina Khan took to their Instagram Stories to express their thoughts.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Reasi Terror Attack (Instagram)

Alia, in her Instagram story, expressed, "This is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Violence against the innocent shakes the very core of our humanity." Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra also voiced her condemnation. "Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we’re witnessing around the world," Priyanka Chopra shared while posting a news piece on the incident.

Atlee reacts to Reasi Terror Attack (Instagram)

Atlee, too, shared a report of the Reasi terror attack on his Instagram Stories along with a broken heart emoji. On the other hand, Hina Khan penned on her Instagram Stories, "Ghalat hua...Bohot ghalat...The enemy of humanity TERRORISM Anywhere and everywhere in the world...Love peace and prayers."

Hina Khan reacts to Reasi Terror Attack (Instagram)

The attack on pilgrims resulted in at least 9 fatalities and numerous injuries. The bus carrying pilgrims met with a tragic fate, plunging into a deep gorge after coming under attack by terrorists on Sunday. The assailants opened fire at the bus while it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in Poni area, leading to its plunge into the deep gorge amidst the gunfire.