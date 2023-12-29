Surat(Gujarat): In a significant development over an alleged murder case in Surat, the Surat Crime Branch on Thursday arrested the absconding accused from Jharkhand. he had been at large for the last 21 years, the officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Umar Ansari, a resident of Wasseypur in Jharkhand. He along with his friend murdered a man in Surat back in 2003 and from then went into hiding.

The Surat police registered a case against him under Crime Register No.59/2003 of Udhna police station, IPC sections 302,201 and 114.

The accused was working as an auto driver in Jharkhand.

After the information was confirmed, a PCB team was sent there. They posed as auto drivers for seven days to collect more information about him. Ultimately the police were successful in arresting Ansari.

Cops also informed that in May 2003, the accused’s friend, Mehraj Ali engaged in a verbal fight with a person named Dayashankar Gupta. They both took him to Amritnagar and made him drink alcohol. As he lost consciousness, they allegedly killed the deceased by attacking his neck and head.