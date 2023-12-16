Sonipat (Haryana): The Special Task Force on Friday arrested the sharpshooter involved in the murder of gangster Deepak Mann. The accused has been identified as Dipanshu, also known as Chhota, a resident of Nahari village in Sonipat. The accused was arrested by the Haryana police and a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced on the head of the accused.

On October 1, Deepak Mann believed to be part of the Bambiha gang, was found dead in Sonipat with gunshots on his body and the accused Dipanshu was facing trial for Mann’s murder. The accused will be produced in the court on Saturday and has been taken into police remand.

According to reports, on the orders of gangster Monu Dagar, Deepak was murdered and the accused fled the spot after the murder. The deceased, Deepak Mann, hailing from Faridkot in Punjab was facing serious criminal charges, including murder and attempt to murder cases in Punjab. He was among the top-most wanted gangsters in the list of the Punjab police and had been on the run from their custody. He was also the main shooter of the Bambiha gang.