Hyderabad (Telangana) : Five people who allegedly gang-raped a woman near the Prashantnagar Railway Quarters, Hyderabad, were arrested and sent to remand. As per police sources, Barney Esu (32), one of the primary accused in the case, hails from Prashantnagar and is a mechanic. On December 7, he was travelling from Tarnaka to Prashantnagar on a two-wheeler at midnight.

Seeing a woman waiting for a bus, he offered her a lift and said that he would drop her off at Lalapeta. Later, he misled her and took her to a deserted area near Prashantnagar Railway Quarters and raped her.

East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sunil Dutt disclosed the details of the case at Lalaguda Police Station on December 17. The DCP said that after committing the offence, the main accused called his friends who gangraped her. Esu was first joined by his friend Sita Madhu Yadav (31) and together they raped her again.