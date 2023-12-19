Surat: The Economic Offenses Prevention Wing has arrested a scamster, who along with his wife defrauded job seekers in Surat of Rs 1.05 crore on the pretext of arranging a working visa for the UK. The wife of the accused is still on the run.

By opening a visa consultancy called Voice Immigration in Surat's Umra area and contacting job seekers through social media, the couple extorted more than Rs 1.5 crore in the name of getting a UK visa for job seekers.

According to an FIR lodged at Umra police station, Surat, Yusuf Khan Pathan and his wife, notoriously known as the 'Bunty-Babli duo' hailing from Delhi, opened a consultancy named Voice Immigration at Vesu in Surat last year. People seeking jobs abroad were contacted through Facebook and were asked to visit their consultancy. They persuaded and convinced the victims to invest Rs 15 lakh as a deposit under a false guarantee agreement promising them to receive their London work visas.

The couple prepared the agreement plan as such that it obligated the victims to pay an advance of Rs 5 lakhs, and Rs 10 lakhs later to fulfil the so-called process of obtaining their work visas.

The duo extorted money from at least 21 job aspirants which included 4 women and 17 men. After scamming the victims of crores, a falsely designated job in the UK, London was assigned to the victims with the idea of having received their work visa. After amassing crores the couple absconded and went underground and fled to Uzbekistan before charges were filed.

After an FIR was filed, a lookout notice was issued by the police. Upon his return to Delhi, Yusuf Khan Pathan was arrested at the airport by sleuths after they got wind of the fact that the arrested man took a fictitious name of Vinayak, said H. K Solanki, police inspector of Economic Offences Surat wing.