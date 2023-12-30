Gujarat: Man sentenced to life four years in murder case
Gujarat: Man sentenced to life four years in murder case
Chhota Udepur (Gujarat): Chhota Udepur District Court on Friday sentenced the accused in a murder case in Koshia village, to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 four years after the heinous crime.
The accused has been identified as Mahesh Nayak, who hails from Jetpur-Pavi taluka village in Chhota Udepur. Four years ago, he allegedly murdered a man in the village for tying his bull to his farm.
The deceased, Deepsingh Rathwa, had tied his bull to the bamboo grown in Nayak’s field. After noticing it, Mahesh first verbally abused him, and after that, he hit the deceased's head with the bamboo stick due to which Rathwa died on the spot.
The deceased's wife lodged a complaint against the accused at the local police station and the case was pending since then. After four years, the case went to Chhota Udepur District Court, and the hearing was done.
