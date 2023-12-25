Tezpur (Assam): In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly burnt alive in front of her two children on suspicion of being a witch on Sunday night in the Tejpur district of Assam, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Kati (30), wife of Ram Kati. The police arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Sanghar, Tinko Malhar and Surya Baghwar. However, one person's identity is yet to be ascertained. It is reported that two other suspects are still absconding. According to the police, the family members of the deceased's neighbour allegedly beat the woman with a sharp weapon with the help of four aides and then set her on fire. The entire area is in a state of panic due to the tragedy.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sonitpur, Madhurima Das, said, "Four people have been detained in connection with the incident and the search for two others is underway". It is learnt that the horrific incident happened as a result of personal enmity in Bansbari, a very remote part of Tezpur.