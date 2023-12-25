Chennai: A girl hailing from Madurai was chained, slited and burnt to death in Chennai by her classmate who had in fact changed her gender just to marry her.

According to Thalampur police, the woman identified as Nandini, 27, who was rescued in a burnt state, died on reaching the hospital.

Vetri Maran (27), who accompanied her to the hospital, was grilled by the police. But his contradictory answers raised suspicion.

Residents of Ponmar, Siruseri in Chennai on Saturday evening were horrified to see a woman set on fire with her hands and feet chained. Neighbors immediately rescued the woman and sent her to the hospital.

Vetri Maran was originally a girl studying in the same class with Nandini. After puberty, she realised her gender difference and later changed her name to Vetri Maran. His family did not accept this and threw him out of the house.

Despite resistance from her own family, Nandini did not cut off ties with Vetri Maran.

Nandini's parents and family were fond of Vethi Maran. Vetri was the first person Nandini's sister contacted in Chennai when Chennai police informed her family about her death, police say.

Vetri Maran was mistaken that Nandini loved him. Vetri developed feelings for her but they were one sided.

Since it was Nandini's birthday the day before (Dec. 23), Vetrimaran decided to propose to her. Then both of them went around to temples and orphanages throughout the day, claiming that Vetri would give Nandini a birthday surprise, and at night, he took Nandini to a deserted place.

There he first blindfolded her and her hands and feet were chained. He cut Nandini's hands with a knife and then doused her in petrol and sets her on fire. By then, the public had gathered, but he pretended to save Nandini, the police said.