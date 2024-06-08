'It Will Be Walk into Nostalgia,' Says Saurabh Netravalkar on Facing India in T20 World Cup 2024

New York (USA): Saurabh Netravalkar is a database Product Developer who works with his team Oracle Text at Oracle. Specifically, he looks into text searchability within the Oracle database.

Big deal! Techies are a rigidly categorised species of the Silicon Valley that can be found dime a dozen, peering into their comps and doing big data work which no one understands till a user face is developed.

Well, Netravalkar is a software engineer with a uniquely enabled motherboard which works on very hard skills – like taking out the Pakistan team in a single over of the T20 World Cup!

Super over, super man! Meet the new overnight sensation of the T20 World Cup who was instrumental in restricting Pakistani players like Iftikhar Ahmad, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan at bay in a beautifully bowled super over, to win his team USA the crucial Group stage match against a big team.

For most of his 32 years, this boy from Malad struggled to play Cricket for India before giving up, move to Cornell University in the US for his Masters, and graduating from there to join Oracle as a techie – like most “good” Indian boys.

“After my undergrad, I gave full two years to Cricket, hoping to make a mark. But I could not even get picked in the IPL. Ranji kept me in and out. Then I decided to pack up, and come to America – without my cricketing gear,” he tells you in New York nine years down the line as a crucial spoke in the USA national team.

He turns emotional narrating this. “It was a very tough decision for me to leave Cricket, but I had no choice,” he says. That was way back in 2015. In 2024, he has emerged as the most Googled cricketing entity for the past two days. In one over, he became the poster boy of the game.

“Initially, when I was told that I’d be bowling the super over, I had butterflies and nerves in my stomach. But eventually, it calmed down as I started focussing on the process and plans instead of the results. The idea was to not focus on who is batting, it was on how I will be landing the ball,” he recalls.

Giving him the ball, his captain who is of Indian descent too, and coach said that “they believe in me and that they trust that I can do it for the team. That gave me immense confidence,” he adds.

Saurabh was closely observing the first innings of the super over – by Mohammad Amir which went on to nine balls and 18 runs. “I was observing to assess what would work. I discussed and clarified the plan with my team heads and then just went with it,” he says.

The clear plan was “how I would aim to execute my yorkers and variations if needed and at what line. I got to back the plan to maximize our chances,” he tells you.

Life changed for him in just those eight minutes he took to bowl the super over in Dallas. “For me, I am the same person, just trying to give my best every time I enter the field as I really value every opportunity to play and represent USA. I’m grateful for all the love and good wishes that I’ve been receiving. A big thank you to everyone,” he says.

Among those, has been Surya Kumar Yadav who shared an Instagram post congratulating Saurabh for his big achievement. “That felt nice. I have known him since when I was 14 and we played together,” he says.

Indeed, Netravalkar is in the happiest phase of his life. Oracle has granted him leave for the World Cup. “I am on vacation,” he says. However, while playing locally in league games, he works Monday to Friday and practices hard on weekends and late evenings. “When on tour, I work remotely, through Zoom meetings. That’s an advantage of being in the techie space. You can work from the dressing room,” he says with a smile.

Saturdays and Sundays are dedicated to local club league. Netravalkar plays in Major League for IPL Washington Freedom and for the Minor League for Silicon Valley Strikers.

Netravalkar got picked after three years while travelling around the area, like the pop-up tournaments in West Indies and the like to finally get noticed by USA’s national coach in 2018.

“We have since then risen from Division 4 to getting ODI status and the team is in a good space,” he says.

Netravalkar’s family has been his main support, and of course friends. His father, however, was in Mumbai when the super over metamorphosis suddenly happened to his son. “My wife and mom were at the stadium to share my butterflies,” he tells you.

Saurabh Netravalkar with his mom Rama, wife Snigdha, Sister Nidhi and Father Naresh (ETV Bharat)

It sounds odd and you may be expecting him to leave his job for Cricket. But that ain’t happening as the guy says he has grown to love both equally passionately. “I love doing both, it is not like work for me,” he says.

He is also feeling lucky to be a part of USA Cricket at this crucial juncture of identity building. Good preps, series against Canada and Bangladesh have helped his team grow as a unit.

“Getting to host a World Cup is a huge platform for growth of US Cricket and players like us who have got this commendable opportunity to get to represent the country in a game I love are grateful. Also, there has been exponential growth with the ICC investing heavily into infrastructure. The Dallas stadium, for example, which was a baseball stadium, has been beautifully constructed,” he says.

Playing against India on June 12 will be an emotional journey him. “So passionately I wanted to get picked for Team India. Also, I know many of the players personally and played cricket with them in Mumbai. I have often bowled to Rohit (Sharma) at practice, so it will be a walk into nostalgia too,” Netravalkar tells you.

But he knows, as a team it is a tough challenge to face India, the top ranked team in the world. “We will give our best and not focus on results. The good thing is, it will give us a lot of learning and we will draw from that,” he says.

Team US has just landed in New York where they are yet to play a match. And amid all the talk around a volatile surface, it will be a big ask even for a top scoring team like the USA to adapt so quickly to the conditions, especially when the pitch at Dallas has been a batting friendly one.

Apart from cricket and working with Oracle, Netrawalkar I has grown into other loves. Music is his latest. “I play the Ukulele, a gift from a friend after I won the Secret Santa game. Then I went to YouTube to take regular lessons and I now play it regularly,” he says.

He has also started on a spiritual journey. “I love to read spiritual books, practice yoga and eat healthy. I wish I had known all these gems of life when I was younger.”

Yes, but when life takes you away from facing the music and lets you create it, enjoy it, that’s when the biggest game is won. Who knows that better than this software engineer who turned an arm to embrace the best phase of his existence.