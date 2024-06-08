Watch: People Pay Homage To Media Titan Ramoji Rao In RFC

The body of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, is lying in state at the Corporate Office of the Group, in Ramoji Film City, on Saturday. The octogenarian passed away after a brief illness, earlier in the day. He leaves behind a towering legacy, marked by his pioneering contributions to the media and entertainment industry. As a visionary leader of Eenadu, he propelled the Telugu media landscape to new heights, establishing the publication as a formidable force. Beyond his media empire, Ramoji Rao's entrepreneurial endeavours extended to various successful business ventures. He was the driving force behind Usha Kiran Movies, a prominent film production house, and Mayuri Film Distributors, a leading film distribution company. The media tycoon also nurtured the ETV Network of television channels and Margadarsi Chit Fund, a trusted name in financial services, and the Dolphin Group of Hotels, a chain renowned for its quality service and hospitality. As news of his passing reverberates across the nation, tributes pour in from all corners, highlighting the indelible mark left by Ramoji Rao on the realms of media, entertainment, and business.