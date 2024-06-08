Watch: People Pay Homage To Media Titan Ramoji Rao In RFC

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 8, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

Updated : 17 hours ago

thumbnail

The body of Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, is lying in state at the Corporate Office of the Group, in Ramoji Film City, on Saturday. The octogenarian passed away after a brief illness, earlier in the day. He leaves behind a towering legacy, marked by his pioneering contributions to the media and entertainment industry. As a visionary leader of Eenadu, he propelled the Telugu media landscape to new heights, establishing the publication as a formidable force. Beyond his media empire, Ramoji Rao's entrepreneurial endeavours extended to various successful business ventures. He was the driving force behind Usha Kiran Movies, a prominent film production house, and Mayuri Film Distributors, a leading film distribution company. The media tycoon also nurtured the ETV Network of television channels and Margadarsi Chit Fund, a trusted name in financial services, and the Dolphin Group of Hotels, a chain renowned for its quality service and hospitality. As news of his passing reverberates across the nation, tributes pour in from all corners, highlighting the indelible mark left by Ramoji Rao on the realms of media, entertainment, and business.

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

TAGGED:

RAMOJI RAORAMOJI RAO PASSES AWAYHOMAGE TO RAMOJI RAO

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

ETV Bharat

Ramoji Rao Last Rites Live Streaming: Tearful Adieu to Deceased Media Baron

2 Min Read

Jun 9, 2024

Election Commission Announces Lok Sabha Poll Dates

LIVE: Election Commission Announces Lok Sabha Poll Dates

1 Min Read

Mar 16, 2024

Maha Shivratri is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Devotees observing a day-long fast and performing rituals and offering prayers in temples.

Live: Maha Shivratri celebrations from Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

1 Min Read

Mar 8, 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Interim Budget in Parliament

Budget 2024 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Interim Budget in Parliament

1 Min Read

Feb 1, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.