Ramoji Rao Passes Away: SS Rajamouli Demands Bharat Ratna for the Late Towering Personality - Watch (ANI)

Hyderabad: Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group of companies, passed away here on Saturday, leaving the Telugu film industry in deep sorrow. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Gopal Varma, Vishnu Manchu, and Manoj Manchu expressed their sorrow on social media. Meanwhile, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, in his tribute, called for conferring a Bharat Ratna on the media mogul.

SS Rajamouli tweeted, "ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hard work, and innovation provided employment, livelihood, and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao garu is conferring him with 'BHARAT RATNA'".

Rajamouli and music composer MM Keervani were among the many renowned personalities from the film, politics, and business spheres who paid their final respects to Rao at Ramoji Film City.

Expressing his grief, Padma Bhushan awardee Chiranjeevi, RRR star Jr NTR, Manchu Manoj, and others mourned the demise of Ramoji Rao.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Ramoji Rao's death is unbelievable because he from an individual metamorphosed into an institution. The Telugu states won’t be the same without his towering personality looming over the horizon. More than a man, he is a force, and I find it difficult to imagine the death of a force."

Prime Minister Modi also shared a photo of himself with the businessman, expressing, "The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world."

Born into an agricultural family, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao went on to become a business tycoon, media entrepreneur, and a film producer. He was the head of Ramoji Group, which owns one of the largest film production facility Ramoji Film City, Eenadu newspaper, ETV Network, film production company Usha Kiran Movies, and film distribution unit Mayuri Film Distributors.