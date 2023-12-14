FATHER URGES ACTION AGAINST MASTERMIND VIRENDRA CHARAN IN MURDER OF SUKHDEV SINGH GOGAMEDI

Father urges action against 'mastermind' Virendra Charan in alleged murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Sujangarh (Rajasthan): Narendra Charan, the father of the 'mastermind' Viren Charan, who was behind the alleged murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur, has demanded immediate action against his son. Virendra Charan is a resident of Bowasar village in Sujangarh.

Speaking to the media, Narendra Charan expressed his regret and accepted the serious consequences of his son’s actions, which resulted in the deaths of innocent people. He urged the police to execute an encounter or implement a death penalty to his son. He consoled the family members of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Raju Theth and the innocent victims affected by his son’s alleged criminal activities.

Narendra also disclosed that in 2007, he had kicked out his son of their house by beating him in the fields for molesting a girl. Since then, Virendra has not been allowed to live with his family and kept aloof from them. The Sadar police station in Sujangarh has Virendra Charan's rap sheet, which shows that he has a history of evading arrests in several cases.