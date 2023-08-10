New Delhi: In a high-stakes parliamentary showdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to a no-confidence motion brought forward by the Opposition parties, a move aimed at pressuring the government to address the escalating violence in Manipur. The Parliament has been embroiled in a fervent debate spanning the last two days, with the Opposition accusing the government of exacerbating divisions within the Manipur state. In response, the government has steadfastly defended its actions, emphasizing its welfare initiatives.

The atmosphere in the Parliament has been charged as leaders from opposing camps clashed over the handling of the Manipur situation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a charged address, questioned the Prime Minister's absence from Manipur, insinuating that this indicated a lack of recognition of the state's status within the nation. Amidst vociferous objections from the treasury benches, Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of sowing discord in Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered the Opposition's allegations by presenting a comprehensive report detailing the Centre's efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the drug menace. Amit Shah further clarified the government's approach towards addressing the unrest in Manipur and dismissed the No-Confidence Motion as an attempt to "mislead people".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will personally address the Lok Sabha on Thursday, specifically to respond to the No-Confidence Motion. The Opposition had persistently demanded the Prime Minister's intervention in the Parliamentary discussions concerning the Manipur situation. The government had initially slated discussions regarding the Manipur violence for August 11, the final day of the Monsoon Session. However, sources indicate that the Opposition found this timeline unacceptable.

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holding a significant majority in the Lok Sabha, the passage of the No-Confidence vote appears unlikely. The NDA, which boasts a substantial 331-member presence in the Lower House, is buttressed by the BJP's individual 303 MPs. Given that the majority threshold is set at 272, the NDA's position seems relatively secure.

On the Opposition side, the INDIA alliance commands 144 MPs, a number that could potentially reach 152 with the support of the BRS, which possesses nine votes. Additionally, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik's BJD contribute 70 members combined. Notably, BJD is not lending its support to the No-Confidence Motion.

The crux of the Opposition's demand revolves around the Manipur issue, to which the government has shown initial reluctance in engaging on the Parliamentary platform. The Opposition's strategy hinges on achieving a "battle of perception" by putting the government on the defensive and compelling the Prime Minister to directly address the Manipur concerns in the Parliamentary forum.

A No-Confidence Motion serves as a strategic tool for the Opposition to articulate their loss of confidence in the government. Its utilization compels the ruling party or coalition to demonstrate their majority in the House. If the government fails to secure the required majority, it would result in the immediate collapse of the administration.

While past instances have seen no-confidence motions brought forward 27 times in the Lok Sabha, the outcomes have consistently leaned towards the defeat or inconclusiveness of these motions. However, government downfalls have materialized at least thrice during motions of No-Confidence moved by the Opposition.

