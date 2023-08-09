New Delhi: In a blistering attack against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while speaking in favour of the No-Confidence Motion the Lok Sabha not only accused the Prime Minister of being responsible for killing the voice of the country but he is also responsible for putting the entire country on fire.

In his first speech upon his return to Parliament after being reinstated as a Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "India is a voice of the people, you have killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur. I said at the beginning (of my speech) that Bharat ek Awaz hai (India is a voice) and you have killed the voice. You are not custodians of 'Bharat Mata', you are killers of Bharat Mata. I am speaking with respect. Till you don't shut violence, you are killing my mother."

Rahul also linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raavan and also alleged that the PM listened to only two people - Union Home Minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adami.

Rahul thanked Speaker Om Birla for reinstating him as the Member of Parliament. "I thank you Om Birla Sir for reinstating me as a Member of Lok Sabha," Rahul said in Hindi.

This was the former Congress Chief's first speech upon his return to the Lower House of the Parliament after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction last week in the 'Modi surname remark case'.

Some key points from Rahul Gandhi's ongoing speech:

Last time when I spoke, it troubled you (as) I focussed on (Gautam) Adani. It troubled your (BJP) senior leaders. I apologise but I had spoken the truth.

Last year for 130 days, I travelled from one corner to another corner of India, along with other people.

From the Sea to Kashmir, I walked. I did not leave Ladakh. The (Bharat) Yatra has not ended.

A lot of people during the Yatra asked me what is your goal. Why are you going from Kanyakumari to Kashmir?

Initially, I did not have an answer. I did not know why I started the Yatra.

When I began I wanted to be among the people. After a brief time, I understood it.

The thing for which I am ready to die, the thing for which I am ready to go to jail, the thing for which I have heard abuses for 10 years, what is the thing, the thing which I was close to, I wanted to understand it.

Daily from 6 am in the morning till night - I listened to everybody - the voice of the people of India.

The big industrialists of the country have snatched my insurance money, a farmer told me.

For the first time, I released the pains, the shame and the hunger of the farmer. The journey (Bharat Jodo Yatra) completely changed

From then onwards the shout of the crowd did not touch me - what touched me was the voice of the farmer - the pains of the people who spoke to me

Many people defined the country in different ways but I understood that the country is a voice - the voice of Hindustan. Bharat ek Aawaz hai

If we want to hear the voice we need to get rid of our pride and ego

Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) didn't go to Manipur because he thinks Manipur is not our country

I went to Manipur relief camps and spoke to the women but I want to give you two examples. One woman said that she had only one child and the child was shot in front of me. The woman said that she lied along with the child for the entire night. Then she said she left everything

In another camp, a woman started to shiver when I asked what happened to her and then she fainted

These people (BJP) have murdered Hindustan in Manipur. They have killed the country in Manipur.

I don’t tell lies - you tell - Rahul Gandhi

There was a ruckus over Rahul’s speech in the Lok Sabha. The BJP demanded that Rahul will have to apologise

Ravan listened to two people - Meghnad and Kumbhakaran - likewise (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi listens to people - Amit Shah and (Gautam) Adani

Lanka was burned not by Hanuman but it was burned by Ravan’s pride

You are trying to burn the entire country - first, you burned Manipur and now you are doing the same thing in Haryana

Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had confirmed that Rahul Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, will start the debate from Congress at 12 noon. "Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi is expected to dwell upon the failures of the Narendra Modi-led regime on the violence in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of over 120 people. The violence in the northeastern state first erupted on May 3. The Gandhi scion, who visited Manipur, is expected to lash out at the Centre on the situation in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, was expected to speak on Tuesday after the No-Confidence Motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Gaurav Gogoi was the first speaker from the grand-old party and he launched a direct attack on the failures of the Centre while asserting that he was forced to bring the Motion to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi in the past has repeatedly targeted the Narendra Modi-led regime and the BJP for the situation in the strife-torn state. The Congress had also been questioning the silence of the Prime Minister, who spoke for around 30 seconds for the first time on the situation after several days since the violence erupted.

