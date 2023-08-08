No-Confidence Motion: NCP's Supriya Sule demands Manipur CM's resignation; dubs government as 'anti-farmer'

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule on Tuesday demanded resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the violence in the state, which has claimed lives of 170 people and supported the no-confidence motion, moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha.

"(There have been) shameful blunders of the state government in Manipur. 170 people dead are in the violence. There have been 10,000 cases of rioting, murder, rape (in the state). Have we become so insensitive. That is the problem with this government," Sule said, adding that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was the "only goal" of the Narendra Mod-led regime.

"I stand here by INDIA. The government is failing the poor and honest people of the country. The government is anti-farmer," added Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

According to Sule, who represents the Baramati constituency in the Lower House of the Parliament, the country has gone down on all the fronts, including the economic one, since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

She also hit out over the introduction of the semi-high speed trains Vande Bharat and said that the 'Garib Rath' trains, which were introduced, were for the poor. Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), TR Baalu (DMK) and Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) spoke on the no-confidence motion.

