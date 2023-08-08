No confidence motion: BJP's Nishikant Dubey tears into Opposition INDIA alliance; says party will regain power with 400 seats

New Delhi : BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi can never become Veer Savarkar even as he lashed out at the Opposition INDIA alliance during a discussion on the No-Confidence Motion.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections by winning 400 seats. The BJP MP from Godda in Jharkhand initiated the debate for the ruling BJP in the Lower House of the Parliament on the motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

"The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order. He is saying that he will not apologise...Secondly, he says "I am not Savarkar" - You can never be Savakar," Dubey said in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Also read: Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi moves 'No Confidence Motion'; says forced to bring it to break PM's silence on Manipur

Dubey said that the NARADA, SHARDA cases were not imposed by the BJP but by the Congress. "Even the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) were harassed by the Congress. Sonia Gandhi wants to set her son in politics," added Dubey.

"In 1993, there was not even a single doctor. I have lost my sister. Today, there is an AIIMS in my Lok Sabha constituency. This is development," he added.

"The No-Confidence Motion is against the poor. It is against the person, who has build homes for the poor," he said, and ended his speech with a story from 'Mahabharat'.

Also read: No-Confidence Motion: Majority versus minority happening in Manipur, says DMK's TR Baalu