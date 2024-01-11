INDO MYANMAR BORDER A MATTER OF GRAVE CONCERN ARMY CHIEF GENERAL MANOJ PANDE

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said the situation at the Indo-Myanmar border is a "matter of grave concern" and the developments are being closely watched.

Commenting on the ethnic strife in Manipur while addressing the annual press conference at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, the Army Chief said, "The state of Manipur has witnessed violence in May last year. But with the support of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other agencies, we have been able to secure peace and harmony."

On the latest peace deals signed with the insurgent groups of the North-East, the Army Chief said "In the last one year, the Centre has signed a few peace deals with the insurgent groups operating in the North-East. Major positive developments were recorded in the north east in the last one year. Violence has also come down." .

It is pertinent to note here that ever since the violence began in Manipur in May last year, the north-eastern state has witnessed one of its deadliest crises in the decade. Also, the situation unfolding in the bordering state of Myanmar which shares it's border with Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland has become a matter of concern for the security agencies operating in the North East.

With the ongoing spate of violence against the Junta forces in Myanmar by the ethnic militant groups, pro-democracy factions, the situation especially in Manipur and Mizoram has become a huge concern with thousands of refugees fleeing from Myanmar and entering into these north-eastern states.

Responding to this, Army Chief said that the "situation at the Indo-Myanmar border has been a matter of grave concern for us. Insurgent groups (operating in Myanmar) are feeling the pressure and coming into our territory."