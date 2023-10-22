New Delhi : An Agniveer died in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on Sunday. The death took place at a very high altitude place near the Siachen glacier. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer, Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra.

The Siachen glacier which is located at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Those on duty amidst this extremely hostile weather conditions would have to take utmost precautions for survival. The exact details of Laxman's death is not immediately known. The officials are making arrangements for handing over the body to the family members of the deceased.

The Siachen heights are known for their unforgiving and punishing temperatures. "Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again," the Fire and Fury Corps said on 'X'. "All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family," the Fire and fury Corps said.