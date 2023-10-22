BJP REVOKES SUSPENSION OF MLA RAJA SINGH AHEAD OF TELANGANA ELECTIONS

New Delhi [India] : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revoked the suspension of its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh after duly considering his reply to the show-cause notice the party had issued to him over his remarks against Prophet Muhammad on August 23 last year that created a huge political storm in the State.

Raja Singh had already announced that he would contest from Goshamahal on the BJP ticket again. As BJP revoked suspension of MLA Raja Singh, it now paves the way for him to contest from the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Old City of Hyderabad once again in the coming November 30 Telangana Assembly elections.

The BJP accepted Raja Singh's reply to the show cause notice. "This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith," said Om Pathak, BJP Central Disciplinary Committee member secretary.