New Delhi: The border situation remains stable, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday amid the lingering border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh. In an interactive session at an event, Gen Pande also said that there is a need for the armed forces to remain proactive in dealing with various national security challenges.

He said the Army has been focusing on force restructuring, technology infusion, reforming existing structures, jointness and human resource management as part of the overall reform process. We are putting significant focus to leverage infusion of modern technology in the Army, Gen Pande said. He said the major lesson that the Army learnt from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that it can't rely on the import of military hardware.