New Delhi: The Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to chalk out an elaborate plan to take on the might of the BJP which registered resounding victories in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, three major north Indian states, which form the fulcrum of the saffron party's vote bank. The Congress which suffered a drubbing at the hands of the BJP in a setback is looking to chalk out an elaborate plan to hit the ground running for its poll campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

In the meeting, which will be held at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, party top leaders including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and a host of other leaders will brainstorm mainly over seat sharing and campaign strategy.

The meeting will take place two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19. The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Rahul Gandhi could undertake before the 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main planks. An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon, the sources said.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held at 3 pm on December 19 in New Delhi.

Evolving a "core positive agenda", seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies are among the main challenges before the opposition INDIA bloc that will be taken up at its next meeting.

The parties intend to move forward with the unity theme -- "Main Nahin, Hum" (We, Not Me) -- as a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting, a senior leader of the Congress said.

The CWC meeting will also analyse the recent assembly poll results in which it was defeated in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan while winning and forming the government in Telangana.

The party also lost the polls in Mizoram. It would deliberate on the reasons for the defeat and the way forward for the 2024 polls.