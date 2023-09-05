EXTENDED CWC TO PASS RESOLUTIONS AGAINST BJP FOR 2024 POLLS SAYS CONGRESS

New Delhi: The Congress will send a loud and clear message against the BJP for the 2024 national elections when an extended Working Committee will meet in Hyderabad on September 17, members of the top body said on Tuesday.

Besides the 84 members of the top body, an extended CWC meeting will also be attended by all the state unit chiefs, Congress Legislature Party leaders and office bearers of the Parliamentary Party.

During the strategy session, the grand old party will discuss the current political situation of the country and pass resolutions against the Centre’s policies, the ruling party’s hate politics and will commit itself to defending the Constitution.

“It is very natural that when an extended CWC meets in Hyderabad on September 17, it is with a national purpose. We will discuss the current political situation including the challenges like growing polarization and BJP’s divide and rule policy, the Centre’s policies and pass resolutions against the same. The Constitution is under attack and we will also commit to defend it,” CWC member and AICC in charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary claimed that the BJP was showing signs of cracking up over the formation of the opposition alliance INDIA. “How does the BJP explain its proposal to rename India as Bharat as we have named our alliance INDIA and its move to push simultaneous national and assembly elections after sensing defeat in the coming five states. If they were really serious about such issues, they should have started consultations with the opposition parties earlier. Why this sudden rush? It is because they have nothing to show to the people who have seen through their politics over the past 9 years,” said Thakre.

The AICC in-charge of Telangana thanked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for holding the first CWC meeting in the poll-bound state. “The normal CWC meeting will be held a day before in Hyderabad on Sep 16. The gathering is significant as it is the first meeting of the reconstituted body. We are grateful that our president Kharge ji chose Hyderabad as the venue for the first CWC meeting. It will certainly send a positive message across the state which will have polls in a few months,” said Thakre.

According to CWC member Kamleshwar Patel, similar panel meetings should also be organized in other poll-bound states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. “The CWC is our top body. When it meets in a state capital, it has an impact on the local workers and charges them up. It would be good if such meetings are held in other states including the ones which have polls this year,” Patel told ETV Bharat.

“The BJP seems rattled by the INDIA alliance. They just played tricks over the past 9 years and are now worried that they are set to lose the national elections in 2024. The BJP is talking about ‘one nation, one poll, and may even advance the Lok Sabha polls as it fears losing all the five assembly polls to be held in 2023. But we don’t fear anything and are ready for any political challenge. The extended CWC will pass resolutions against the BJP rule. As far as resolving the issues within INDIA are concerned, we will do that easily,” added Patel.

