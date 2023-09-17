Hyderabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday set his party's target to beat the BHP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a pep talk to party men on the second day of the CWC meeting.

He also spoke about the challenges ahead and said that these are not only for the grand old party but they concern the survival of democracy and his party goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's election as the Congress President. "Our most fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi would be to oust the BJP from power in 2024," he said.

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on the second day, Kharge said, "We are all aware of the challenges that lie ahead. These challenges aren't just those of the Congress, but they concern the survival of Indian democracy and the preservation of Indian Constitution. Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, Kharge said that during the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in Maharashtra's Mumbai, the government formed a committee on 'one nation, one election'.

"For their agenda, they broke all the tradition and appointed former President Ram Nath Kovind as the chairperson of the committee," he alleged.He said that the government is known for taking such steps which has no meaning.The Congress leader also highlighted that it was the grand old party which laid the foundation for the Constitution, and "thus it is our duty to protect the Constitution" and we will have to fight till our last breathe."Our goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country. And 2024 also marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's election as the Congress President. The most fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi would be to oust the BJP from power in 2024," Kharge said.

He also said that before the crucial Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections in five states are also due later this year, so Congress must also be prepared for possible assembly elections in all these states and also in Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting the works of the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Kharge said that the both state governments have pioneered a new model of social justice and welfarism. "We must publicise these welfare schemes across country," he said.

He also enquired with the state presidents and Legislative party leaders present in the CWC if they have readied their committees at the block and district levels and are they organising programmes on regular intervals and have they started identifying potential candidates. He warned the party leaders that this is not the time for us to rest.