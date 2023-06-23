Hyderabad/Patna : The much-delayed, highly-anticipated Opposition meeting is happening in Patna today to form a united alternative to take on the Modi-led BJP regime in the 2024 general elections. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikharjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (U) leader Uddhav Thackeray, TN CM M K Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are attending the meeting being hosted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Various issues like the ongoing violence in Manipur, misuse of the central institutions and undermining of the federal spirit may come up for discussion. Also, the leaders may discuss a roadmap for the formation of the much-talked-about anti-BJP front for next year's Lok Sabha elections. Shedding their persistent differences, both minor and major, the opposition leaders from across the country are coming on to a single platform today.