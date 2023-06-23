Patna Oppn Meet: Road map on anvil for anti-BJP front
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad/Patna : The much-delayed, highly-anticipated Opposition meeting is happening in Patna today to form a united alternative to take on the Modi-led BJP regime in the 2024 general elections. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikharjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (U) leader Uddhav Thackeray, TN CM M K Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are attending the meeting being hosted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Various issues like the ongoing violence in Manipur, misuse of the central institutions and undermining of the federal spirit may come up for discussion. Also, the leaders may discuss a roadmap for the formation of the much-talked-about anti-BJP front for next year's Lok Sabha elections. Shedding their persistent differences, both minor and major, the opposition leaders from across the country are coming on to a single platform today.
- 11 am
Bihar Congress State Unit meeting begins in Patna. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikharjun Kharge and other leaders take part.
- 10.50 am
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri arrived in Patna for the opposition meeting. Earlier, before arriving here, Sharad Pawar said various burning issues, including the Manipur violence, will be discussed in the Patna meeting. The street violence and law and order problems being created in the non-BJP-governed States would be discussed, he said.
- 10.15 am
Cong leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal arrive at Patna for the opposition meeting.
- AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier asserted that the Patna meeting's agenda would be to throw out the BJP government at the Centre by ensuring a joint fight by the opposition parties. Speaking to media persons ahead of the opposition meeting, Kharge further sought to allay the apprehensions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that Congress would take a decision on the Centre's Ordinance regarding Delhi civil services prior to the Parliament session. Read More