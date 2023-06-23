Who is groom in Nitish wedding procession? BJP on Patna Opposition Meet
Published: 1 hours ago
Who is groom in Nitish wedding procession? BJP on Patna Opposition Meet
Published: 1 hours ago
Patna: The BJP Bihar unit has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for hosting the 18-party Opposition meeting in Patna here today to form an anti-BJP platform at the national level. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the Opposition leaders to clarify who would be the groom in the grand procession of Nitish Kumar.
"In Patna, Nitish Kumar is holding a procession for the 2024 polls, who is the bridegroom of the procession? This is the problem, all are claimants for the post of PM. Nitish Babu, and Kejriwal are all running their agenda together. These include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.
On the other hand, BJP MP Sushil Modi also took a dig at the opposition unity meeting. Sushil Kumar said that Nitish ji has organized such a procession in which all the grooms were there and all were busy implementing their own agendas. Their hearts may or may not meet, but they will definitely shake hands and will Mamta Banerjee compromise with Congress? asked Sushil Kumar.
-
#WATCH | "Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, pr is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is decorating the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling… pic.twitter.com/4RfIVLsVkF— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023
The BJP MP further asked whether Mamata will leave her seat for the Congress in West Bengal. More than half a dozen Congressmen were killed in the violence in the Bengal Panchayat elections, he pointed out. He also referred to AAP, saying that Arvind Kejriwal has met Nitish Kumar today but will he leave the seat for Congress in Delhi and Punjab.
No regional leader is ready to give their seats to Congress in their states and even if the Opposition meeting takes place, it is impossible to reach an agreement on each and every seat, Sushil Kumar said.
-
#WATCH | BJP MP Sushil Modi speaks on Opposition parties' meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow in Patna; says, "Jo baaraat lagi hai usmein sab dulha hai, baaraati koi nahi hai. Everyone is busy making others accept their conditions...After their victory in the Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/odZoDK89d4— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023