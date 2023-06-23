BJP takes jibe at Nitish Kumar's Patna Opposition Meeting

Patna: The BJP Bihar unit has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for hosting the 18-party Opposition meeting in Patna here today to form an anti-BJP platform at the national level. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the Opposition leaders to clarify who would be the groom in the grand procession of Nitish Kumar.

"In Patna, Nitish Kumar is holding a procession for the 2024 polls, who is the bridegroom of the procession? This is the problem, all are claimants for the post of PM. Nitish Babu, and Kejriwal are all running their agenda together. These include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On the other hand, BJP MP Sushil Modi also took a dig at the opposition unity meeting. Sushil Kumar said that Nitish ji has organized such a procession in which all the grooms were there and all were busy implementing their own agendas. Their hearts may or may not meet, but they will definitely shake hands and will Mamta Banerjee compromise with Congress? asked Sushil Kumar.

The BJP MP further asked whether Mamata will leave her seat for the Congress in West Bengal. More than half a dozen Congressmen were killed in the violence in the Bengal Panchayat elections, he pointed out. He also referred to AAP, saying that Arvind Kejriwal has met Nitish Kumar today but will he leave the seat for Congress in Delhi and Punjab.