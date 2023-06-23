Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday described the Centre's Ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital as "anti-federal" and said Congress has to answer as to why they will not support this Bill.

The remarks by KT Rama Rao, leader of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, came after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party will take a decision on supporting the AAP against the Centre's ordinance before the commencement of the Parliament session.

"Congress has to answer as to why they will not support this anti-federal bill that the Government of India is trying to enforce on the people of this nation, especially in the case of the Delhi government," KTR Rama Rao told reporters. His party the BRS skipped the Opposition meeting, which is currently underway at Patna in Bihar.

BRS has supported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue. Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had met BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad to seek his party's support.

The Ordinance was brought out by the Narendra Modi-led regime after the apex court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Kejriwal has also met leaders of other Opposition parties to seek their support.

