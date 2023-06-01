BJP CONGRESS SHOULD DISCLOSE THEIR CHIEF MINISTERIAL CANDIDATES DEMANDS MINISTER KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and IT KTR exuded confidence that BRS will come back to power in the state and win 90 to 100 seats. He made it clear that KCR will become the Chief Minister yet again. He threw a gauntlet at the BJP and Congress to disclose their Chief Ministerial candidates. "It is up to the party how many seats the MIM contests. I don't believe people will vote based on religion. It is not that they will vote only for MIM, Congress and BRS. We believe that people will choose a party, which provides good governance,'' said KTR.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi a "political tourist": KTR slams Congress leader ahead of Telangana visit

"Telangana has achieved comprehensive, balanced and integrated development in nine years. Administrative reforms are happening faster than anywhere else in the country. Both Congress and BJP have been making false allegations against the BRS government. The opposition could not speak rationally and with evidence. I am confident that people do not care about leaders, who indulge in petty politics. If BJP and Congress leaders have courage, they should show a better model than Telangana. What Congress and BJP have not done in 75 years we did in nine years," he pointed out.

"There is no BJP in Telangana. The party only makes a ruckus on social media from time to time. There is no chance that Congress can compete with us in the state. If the Congress is under the illusion of coming to power, it is their fault," KTR said. He ridiculed YSRTP president Sharmila and evangelist-turned-politician KA Paul for stating that they will come to power in the state. This time the party tickets would be allocated to all those MLAs, who have a good track record while those MLAs, who are lagging behind should their performance. However, he said that there are still six months to go to polls so we cannot say anything about the tickets," he disclosed.