Patna (Bihar) : A poster war broke out in Patna on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Opposition Unity Meeting in Patna today. Outside the BJP office in Patna, Rahul Gandhi's poster has been targeted. Through the poster, BJP wanted to say that if any opposition party would have to compromise for the cause of unity, it will be Congress. Because Congress would be asked to leave the seats in different States to different parties. To underline this, the BJP has edited and shown the famous dialogue of the film Devdas.

In the poster, it is written that - "Mamata didi said leave Bengal, Kejriwal said leave Delhi and Punjab, Lalu-Nitish said leave Bihar, Akhilesh said leave Uttar Pradesh, Stalin said leave Tamil Nadu... That day is not far when all Together they will say, Congressmen (Rahul) should leave politics.

CM Nitish Kumar has always been saying that it is difficult to imagine the form of alliance without Congress. But the way there is a struggle between the parties, the battle of 2024 will have to be fought by setting a common minimum program to end the deadlock. But the BJP tries to explain that it is not as easy for Congress to do as it is to say.

The BJP leaders said that any regional party would break the alliance even over a dispute regarding even one seat. Here, there will arise a need for Congress to surrender its political and electoral interests in many seats across different States to compromise with the regional parties. This is what BJP wants to convey through its latest poster war.