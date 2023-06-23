Amit Shah dubs Opposition meeting as 'photo session'

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took potshots at the Opposition meeting that is currently underway in Patna by calling it as 'photo session'. He also exuded confidence that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Today a photo session is underway in Patna. All the opposition leaders have gathered on a single platform. They (the Opposition) want to challenge the BJP, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said here.

"I want to tell the Opposition leaders that you cannot be united. And if at all, you remain united, it is certain that in 2024 PM Modi will once again become Prime Minister by winning over 300 seats," added Shah. Shah's Cabinet colleague Smriti Irani also took a jibe at the Opposition meeting saying that Congress has admitted that they cannot defeat PM Modi alone and they need support from others to do so.

"I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so. It is hilarious that those people are getting together who want to signal to the nation that their own capabilities are insufficient in front of Modiji," Irani told reporters in New Delhi.

Opposition meeting is conveyed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form a united alternative to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime in the 2024 general elections. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikharjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal among others are attending the much-anticipated meeting.

