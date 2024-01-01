Patna: Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the countrymen to celebrate Diwali in their homes on the day of consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, saying Lord Ram would come home only after the INDIA alliance forms the government at the Centre

"The arrival of Lord Ram would happen only when the INDIA alliance flag is hoisted at the Centre," told reporters when asked about PM Modi's appeal. Yadav had come to visit his mother Rabri Devi on her birthday at the residence of the former chief minister in Patna.

Addressing a rally in Ayodhya after inaugurating a host of projects, an airport and a railway station here on Sunday, PM Modi had urged people across the country to light the Ram Jyoti and celebrate Diwali on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. "I request the 140 crore people of the country with folded hands that when the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol is done, light Ram Jyoti in your homes and celebrate Diwali. The entire country should dazzle with lights on the evening of January 22," PM Modi had said.

The Bihar minister's statement has triggered a political war of words in the state. The Opposition leaders have already accused the BJP of playing politics in the name of Lord Ram while many leaders, who are eager to participate in the consecration ceremony did not receive invitation letters.