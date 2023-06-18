Siwan: Bihar police arrested two persons on charges of smuggling liquor in Bihar's Siwan district on June 14. When the news was published, controversy rose after photographs displaying one of the accused with state minister Tej Pratap Yadav and a former MLA went viral on social media.

The accused, Golu Kumar and Roshan Kumar, were arrested by the police along with liquor during inspection in the Guthni police station area in Siwan four days back. When the news came to light, a photograph went viral where liquor mafia Golu was caught in the single frame with the state minister. In the photograph, Golu is seen receiving a certificate from Tej Pratap, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. According to sources, Golu is known to be very close to the minister and had received some certificate from him in the past.

In the other photograph, Golu is seen with former MLA from Mokama, Anant Singh. Singh had formed Secular Ekta Manch, where Golu was a member. The photograph is likely to have been clicked in this context, sources said.

Police said Golu and his associate Roshan, who are residents of Fadwa village in Patna were attempting to carry liquor to Patna via Uttar Pradesh on June 14 when Bihar police nabbed them at the border.

Earlier, both Golu and Roshan were arrested and sent to jail in 2016 in connection with an ATM fraud case under Fatuha police station. In 2020, Golu was lodged in jail on charges of stealing a motorcycle from the same police station jurisdiction and later in 2023, he was booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Khajekalan police station area. Also, he is wanted in an SC/ST case registered in Fatua police station.