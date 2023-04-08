Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : The room which was taken for the staff of Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, minister in Bihar government, was vacated on Friday without informing him. Tej Pratap Yadav's personal assistant in a conversation with ETV India clearly said that Tej Pratap Yadav was not evicted from the hotel, but the room of his staff was vacated without informing him.

He said that this is not fair and a complaint has been given to the police in this regard. At present, the concerned station in charge is not saying anything in this matter. Tej Pratap Yadav, who was on a visit to Varanasi, checked into a hotel here late on Friday night. He stayed there in the hotel after coming to Kashi in the afternoon.

Tej Pratap went to worship at the temple during the night. When he returned to the hotel, the room taken for his staff was vacated without informing him and the belongings of his staff were taken out. His associates said that they came across this when they came to meet Tej Pratap during his current visit to Varanasi.

To their dismay, the belongings of Tej Pratap's security staff were taken out and kept outside at the reception. This is in the room adjacent to the room where Tej Pratap Yadav stayed. Late at night, Tej Pratap Yadav reached the hotel with his staff. His personal assistant alleged that after opening Tej Pratap Yadav's room, the belongings of his staff have also been moved there, which is a serious lapse.

As Tej Pratap Yadav is a minister, a complaint has been given in this matter at the Sigra police station. The police are not telling anything clearly in this whole episode right now. SO Sigra says that a complaint has been received in this matter, and action will be taken after the investigation. At the same time, Tej Pratap Yadav is still in Varanasi and is not talking to the media.