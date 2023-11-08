WORLD CUP 2023 GLENN MAXWELL IS A FREAK IN TERMS OF STROKE MAKING PAT CUMMINS PRAISES AUSTRALIAN ALL ROUNDER

Mumbai: Pat Cummins has lauded Glenn Maxwell's brilliant shot-making saying that he is a freak in terms of hitting over different areas after the fixture against Afghanistan. Maxwell played a knock of unbeaten 201 runs pulling Australia out of a possible defeat as they were on 91/7 while chasing a target of 292.

However, the Australian all-rounder caused a lot of damage with his willow taking Afghan bowlers to cleaners, hitting them all around the ground. Praising Maxwell's historical knock which shattered a plethora of records, the Australian skipper said Maxwell is a freak in terms of shot-making while giving an example of a big hit over third man with reverse scoop.

"He still can't move and still manages to hit a six of the third man with reverse - he's a freak, he hits into different areas, again, he makes it look so easy. And when you're up against someone like that as a bowler, you just, you don't have many options," Cummins remarked in the post-match press conference.

"I think that's the greatest ODI innings. I mean I've ever seen it's probably the greatest ODI innings ever. Yeah, we're just chatting about it, all the players and we've decided it's one of those days where you just go, I was there in the stadium the day Glenn Maxwell chased down that total by himself. Yeah, I'm sure he'll be fine. He was cramping but I think you saw out there how much he loves playing for Australia and do anything to play. So, I'm sure it'll be fine."

Cummins played a vital role from the other end staying at the crease till the finish to help Maxwell keep pushing Australia towards victory. The pacer scored unbeaten 12 runs from 68 deliveries but it showed grit and determination to give your best for the side in times of trouble. He said that staying on the crease as long as possible was his aim with Maxwell striking cleanly at the other end.

"Initially when I walked out there we thought the mystery spinners were the biggest trouble. The ball was still spinning a little bit and they were bowling really well. For me, it was just basically hanging in there. Maxie was still scoring quite freely. We knew it was the kind of wicket that gets easier. Didn't really feel like run rate was ever going to be an issue with Maxie still at the crease. So, for me, it was just about survival and just hoping we get a look at some of the other bowlers, that maybe that wicket doesn't suit as much," he added.