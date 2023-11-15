Mumbai (Maharashtra): India skipper Rohit Sharma, who was on a song surpassed West Indian Chris Gayle for having most sixes in the overall ICC Cricket World Cup. The 'Hitman' also broke Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

The elegant right-handed batter achieved both the feats during the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chris Gayle has smashed 49 sixes in the World Cups and 26 in a single edition (2015). Rohit, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, now has 51 sixes in the World Cups and 28 in a single edition (2023).

Rohit scored a quickfire 47 off just 29 balls as he conjured a staggering 71 stand for the first wicket in front of his home ground. He walked back to the pavilion after being caught by rival skipper Kane Williamson off Tim Southee. Rohit smashed four boundaries and as many sixes as he took the New Zealand attack to task.

Meanwhile, it is 100 ODI for pacer Mohammed Shami and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.