WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND IN ICC TOURNAMENTS WHAT HAPPENED SO FAR

Hyderabad: India and New Zealand were playing against each other in Manchester on July 9, 2019 and the weather at the venue was cloudy. The Blackcaps managed to post just 239 runs in the first innings and the play was postponed to the reserve day due to rain. The score seemed to be a low total but India were reduced to 5/3 soon. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik also walked back to the pavilion before the scoreboard reached 24. India had lost six wickets before taking the team total to 100 but Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) stitched a 116-run partnership to stage a recovery. The Indian team was bundled out for 221 and the opposition won by 18 runs.

The images of a heartbroken Dhoni after getting run out are still remembered by fans and New Zealand reached the second consecutive final that night. These two teams are set to lock horns on Wednesday again in the semis. However, New Zealand have better numbers to show in the matchup against India whenever these two teams have met in the ICC events. Let us take a look at the matches played between these two countries in the ICC events.

ICC ODI World Cup- India and New Zealand have faced each other on 10 occasions in the 50-over World Cup. India have won four matches while the Blackcaps have emerged triumphant in five games. In 2019, the match between these two was washed away due to rain. Both the teams played each other once in 1975, 1979, 1983, 1992, 1999, 2003, 2019, 2023. It will be the third edition after 1987 and 2019 where India vs New Zealand fixture will be played twice. India won both the games in 1987 while New Zealand won the semifinal in 2019 and the other game was washed out. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets and both the teams will square off later today (November 15).

ICC T20 World Cup- The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 was won by India under the leadership of MSD. However, Men in Blue suffered their only defeat against New Zealand in the tournament. India are ranked first in the T20I format and their performance has been brilliant as well in the shortest format but they haven't been able to beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup so far. They have played three games against the Kiwis, losing on every occasion.

ICC Champions Trophy- Eight editions of the Champions Trophy have been played so far since its start in 1998. The tournament was earlier played in knockout format which means that the team will get eliminated from the competition as soon as they get beat in a particular game. However, the tournament was changed to a round-robin format later.

Both the teams have met in the Champions Trophy only once in the final of the 2000 edition where India beat four wickets. New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first in the final and Indian teams scored 264 runs in the first innings courtesy of Sourav Ganguly's knock of 117 runs and Sachin Tendulkar's 69-run innings. India reduced New Zealand to 132/5 but Chris Cairns and Chris Harris joined forces to add 122 runs for the sixth wicket. Cairns scored a century and led his team to a victory.