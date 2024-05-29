ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Jumbo Calf Rescued From Well After 11 Hours In Nilgiris

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A calf fell into a well while crossing the area last night and was rescued after 11 hours today. It has now joined the herd in the forest of Nilgiris.

Tamil Nadu: Jumbo Calf Falls Into Well in Nilgiris, Rescued After 11 Hours
Rescue operation underway (ETV Bharat Picture)

Nilgiris: An elephant calf that fell into a 30-feet-deep well in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, was rescued by forest department after 11 hours on Wednesday.

The calf reportedly got separated from its herd while crossing Pandalur Kurinji Nagar area of ​​Nilgiris last night and fell into the well accidentally.

According to officials, locals alerted the village-level teams set up by the forest department. The teams reached the spot at around 8 am and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

The team tried to recue the jumbo out of the well with a JCB machine but after three hours of effort a second machine was called in to remove the soil around the well while the calf remained stuck inside the well.

One team was engaged in rescuing the calf and a separate team was deployed for preventing the herd including its mother from coming near the well for its baby.

After another three hours of effort, forest department personnel finally pulled out the jumbo calf out of the well with the help of two JCB machines. After being taken out, the calf struggled to stand on its feet and then slowly ran into the forest. Officials said it has now joined its herd.

A video captured by the forest department has been released showing the calf moving around the forest with its herd.

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

