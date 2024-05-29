ETV Bharat / bharat

'Only Student of Entire Political Science' Would Need To Watch Film To Know About Gandhi: Rahul

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that none in the country knew about the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi until a westerner made the latter's biopic. Rahul said it would be necessary only for a student of "Entire Political Science" to know about Mahatma. "Entire Political Science" was earlier referred to troll Modi, for it found a mention in a document which was claimed to be issued to him from an educational institution.

File photo of Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in Bihar (IANS Photo)

Hyderabad: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi saying "Only a student of 'Entire Political Science' would need to watch the film to know about Mahatma Gandhi."

Gandhi's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to a TV channel claimed that nobody knew Mahatma Gandhi— the Father of the Nation — in post-colonial India until British director Richard Attenborough's Academy Award-winning 1982 magnum opus 'Gandhi' was released.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Wayanand in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, said," Only a student of 'Entire Political Science' would need to watch the film to know about Mahatma Gandhi."

'Entire Political Science' was earlier referred to troll Prime Minister Modi, for it found a mention in a document which was claimed to be issued to him from an educational institution.

The Prime Minister had taken a dig at the previous Congress-led governments for "not promoting" Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi the way he deserved.

"Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul. Wasn't it our responsibility to get him that level of global recognition during the last 75 years? Nobody knew, please excuse me on this. The first time, when the Gandhi film was made (1982), the world got curious about who he might be. We didn't do the needful…If the world knew Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi was no less than them and you have to accept that. I am saying this after travelling the world that Gandhi and through him, India should have been recognised…," Modi said.

