Mumbai: The iconic Wankhede stadium is all set to bend it for Beckham with the celebrity Manchester United footballer likely to attend the big semifinal between India and New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup today.

The former captain of the England football team David Beckham is in India on a three-day tour as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador. He was in Gujarat to participate in a UNICEF event and interact with children.

He joined them for Diwali celebrations and visited the Gujarat University Startup and the Entrepreneurship Council in Ahmedabad. He played gully cricket with the children in Gujarat and posted pictures of the friendly game which went viral instantly.

Known to be a close follower of cricket, especially the Ashes series, the celebrity footballer has been invited by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to rev up the stands with his charismatic presence.

Reports suggest that the ICC has extended an invitation to him but whether he will be able to attend in the midst of heavy UNICEF commitments remains to be seen.

The Rohit Sharma led Indian team, which is so far unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup will take on New Zealand in the first semi final and the Men in Blue would eye a ticket to Ahmedabad, where the summit clash will be held on Sunday November 19.

At present, King Kohli tops the batter’s list with 594 runs from nine games. His compatriot and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is placed fourth with 503 runs. Rohit’s scoring rate is the highest for any opener who has featured in all nine games.

Four of India’s six primary batters- Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul have posted centuries in the tournament. Opener Shubman Gill and number six Surya Kumar Yadav are yet to register their tons.