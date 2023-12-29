IND VS SA RAVINDRA JADEJA STARTS TRAINING COULD BE AVAILABLE FOR SECOND TEST

Centurion: After losing two World Test Championship points and facing a humiliating defeat, India will have something to cherish as the world's number one all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be available for the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town, starting from January 3. Jadeja missed the first test played at the Supersport Park in Centurion due to a back spasm.

Jadeja looked fit and was seen warming up on the third day of the Centurion Test. The left-handed batter took 30-40 short strides during the morning session which highlighted his possible recovery from the injury.

He also participated in a few fitness drills during the session. But the most reassuring aspect was his bowling during the lunch break on the third day. Along with reserve pacer Mukesh Kumar, he bowled on a practice track for close to 20 minutes and was keenly watched by the team's strength and conditioning coach, Rajnikant.

The 35-year-old was mainly doing spot bowling although he has a two-step run-up. He was trying to hit a specific spot consistently and was also getting some turn. The best part was that he didn't look gingerly at all during the short session when he was bowling.

India missed the all-rounder during their humiliating defeat in the opening Test. While Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 19 overs to take 1 for 40, he never really looked threatening as Marco Jansen and Dean Elgar played him comfortably.